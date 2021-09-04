Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,500 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $527,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,754. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,213 shares of company stock worth $12,071,983. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. UBS Group upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.44.

SITE stock opened at $202.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.41 and a twelve month high of $206.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

