Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.32 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 154.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $590.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $594.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $552.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.07.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

