Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.28 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $183.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $130.72 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

