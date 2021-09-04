Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 27,329 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,480 shares of company stock worth $2,518,520 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $64.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

