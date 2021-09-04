Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,499 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Coupa Software worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $201,889,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

COUP opened at $261.91 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of -69.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.24.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

