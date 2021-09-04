Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,436 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

