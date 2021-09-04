Mizuho Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $350.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $401.14.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $298.29 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $273.20 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.86, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total transaction of $946,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,024 shares of company stock worth $118,480,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.