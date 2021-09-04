ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will post sales of $486.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $462.09 million to $511.03 million. ModivCare posted sales of $320.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $745,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $1,897,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $6,656,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.04. 54,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $84.32 and a 52 week high of $211.94.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

