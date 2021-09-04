MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $475.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDB. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $526.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $440.06.

MongoDB stock traded up $105.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $507.41. 6,101,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,013. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.07 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $508.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total transaction of $172,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.32, for a total transaction of $1,016,649.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,450,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

