MoonSwap Price Tops $0.32 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. MoonSwap has a market cap of $8.56 million and $82,890.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.19 or 0.00426620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000537 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 27,112,368 coins and its circulating supply is 27,091,867 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

