Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 110.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Airgain worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Run Capital LP lifted its holdings in Airgain by 45.0% during the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 83,788 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Airgain by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Airgain by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airgain alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIRG. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Airgain stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. Airgain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $143.21 million, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.