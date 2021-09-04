Morgan Stanley Buys 71,677 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 501.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBCA. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $148,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BBCA opened at $66.16 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $45.54 and a 52-week high of $66.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.50.

