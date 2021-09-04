Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 12,241.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618,176 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aqua Metals were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,094,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 231,869 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 311,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Aqua Metals stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $162.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aqua Metals Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

