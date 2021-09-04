Morgan Stanley Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Kadant worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,917 shares of company stock valued at $730,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAI opened at $215.08 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $213.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

