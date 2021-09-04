Morgan Stanley Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 145,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $112,971,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $1,455,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,916,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ciara Burnham acquired 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $7.88 on Friday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

