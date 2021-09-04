Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,808 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.25. 7,195,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,250,313. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $105.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.