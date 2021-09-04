Morgan Stanley Raises Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target to $13.00

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.43.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

BHG stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,056,972 shares of company stock valued at $36,026,568.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,744,520,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,388,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,147,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $116,230,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.