Morgan Stanley Sells 729 Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 475.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 21,013 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CAF opened at $20.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

