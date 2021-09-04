Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Insider Sells £87,432.48 in Stock

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) insider Paul Smith sold 118,152 shares of Morses Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £87,432.48 ($114,231.09).

Shares of MCL stock opened at GBX 74.80 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.30. Morses Club PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.11. The company has a market capitalization of £99.13 million and a P/E ratio of 377.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCL shares. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

