Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.090-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.64.

NYSE MSI traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.85. 558,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,085. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.16. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $149.81 and a 1 year high of $246.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

