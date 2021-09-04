MovieBloc Price Tops $0.0112 (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $95.95 million and $42.62 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00059294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00014859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00121721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00172209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00047960 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,536,243,241 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

