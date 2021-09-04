Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at $563,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,273,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

