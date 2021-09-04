Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.38.

COOP opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

