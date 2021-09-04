MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Shares Down 1%

Shares of MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 7,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 20,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 million, a PE ratio of -99,000.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

MusclePharm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSLP)

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

