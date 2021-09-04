Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Southern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,567,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $663,820. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average is $63.09. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $67.46. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

