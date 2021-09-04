Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

NYSE SHW opened at $307.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.89 and its 200 day moving average is $274.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43. The stock has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

