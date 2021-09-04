Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 36,055 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,055 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

