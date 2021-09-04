Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 120.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Alleghany by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 186.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter worth $61,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y stock opened at $662.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $486.49 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $671.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $670.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

