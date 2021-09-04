Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 41,675 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,143 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,675 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 761.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,257.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,255. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.48.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.