Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.92 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will post sales of $57.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.33 million and the highest is $73.51 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $213.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.76 million to $225.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $486.72 million, with estimates ranging from $426.64 million to $546.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on MYOV shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $969,531.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $505,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,462.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 302,955 shares of company stock worth $6,779,267 and have sold 32,709 shares worth $759,981. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after purchasing an additional 140,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after acquiring an additional 597,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after acquiring an additional 102,961 shares during the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MYOV opened at $26.75 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58.

Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

