Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.92 Million

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will post sales of $57.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.33 million and the highest is $73.51 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $213.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.76 million to $225.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $486.72 million, with estimates ranging from $426.64 million to $546.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on MYOV shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $969,531.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $505,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,462.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 302,955 shares of company stock worth $6,779,267 and have sold 32,709 shares worth $759,981. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after purchasing an additional 140,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after acquiring an additional 597,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after acquiring an additional 102,961 shares during the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MYOV opened at $26.75 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.