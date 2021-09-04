MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

NYSE MYTE opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $36.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

