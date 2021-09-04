Nancy Hawthorne Sells 1,250 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ AVID opened at $25.72 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09.
Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
About Avid Technology
Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.
Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.