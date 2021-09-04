Nancy Hawthorne Sells 1,250 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $25.72 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Avid Technology by 494.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 30,883 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 235.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 167.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth $1,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

