NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 152,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $407,783.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $308,657.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,214 shares of company stock worth $9,846,687 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

