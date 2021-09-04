Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $130,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.57. 69,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

