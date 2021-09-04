Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,765 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $27,110,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 463,548.6% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 171,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 171,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 130.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after buying an additional 99,415 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 633,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,309,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,104,000.

Shares of CQQQ stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 99,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,633. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $80.72. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

