Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Logitech International by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $102.87. 468,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.09 and its 200-day moving average is $112.69. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $66.78 and a one year high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

