Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 343 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $385.91. The company had a trading volume of 95,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,973. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $389.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

