Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 12.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 144,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 19.8% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 41,818,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,706,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $345.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

