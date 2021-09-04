NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Raises Dividend to $2.00 Per Share

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from NASB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NASB opened at $63.50 on Friday. NASB Financial has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52.
NASB Financial Company Profile
