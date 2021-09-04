NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Raises Dividend to $2.00 Per Share

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from NASB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NASB opened at $63.50 on Friday. NASB Financial has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52.

Get NASB Financial alerts:

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.