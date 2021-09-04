National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.050-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$4.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NFG. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $51.63 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.03.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,243. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

