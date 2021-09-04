Needham & Company LLC Downgrades DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DSPG. Citigroup downgraded DSP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital cut DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital cut DSP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DSP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $535.14 million, a P/E ratio of -99.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DSP Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DSP Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DSP Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

