Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LIZI stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. Lizhi has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.72. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 75.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the second quarter worth $6,180,000. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lizhi by 469.7% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 701,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 578,714 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lizhi by 1,263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 226,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lizhi by 6,488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 155,084 shares during the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

