Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of LIZI stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. Lizhi has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $16.75.
Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.72. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 75.26%.
Lizhi Company Profile
Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.
