Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Trading 9.8% Higher

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) shares traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.17. 41,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 48,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 3.03.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 57.39% and a negative net margin of 84.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neonode stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Neonode worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

