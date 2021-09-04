NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) PT Lowered to $125.00 at HSBC

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price cut by HSBC from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA reduced their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reduced their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.63.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES stock opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. NetEase has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $34.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 43.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NetEase by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,304,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NetEase by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,498 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,161,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,923,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NetEase by 1,648.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,506,000 after buying an additional 1,110,177 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.