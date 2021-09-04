New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.08 Million Stake in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,972 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BowX Acquisition were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOWX. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,565,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BowX Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BowX Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX).

Receive News & Ratings for BowX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.