New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 17,731 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

