New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 181,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Shares of RYN stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.