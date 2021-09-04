New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 707.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of OZK opened at $42.04 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

