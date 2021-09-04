Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NLSN opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.