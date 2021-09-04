Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

GLW stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

